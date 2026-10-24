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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s Pathankot depot struggles with ageing fleet, expansion curbs

Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s Pathankot depot struggles with ageing fleet, expansion curbs

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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It is HRTC’s only operational depot outside Himachal Pradesh.
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The Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) historic Pathankot depot continues to face infrastructure constraints, uncertainty over its long-term premises and an ageing bus fleet, raising concerns over the reliability of public transport services on inter-state and local routes.

Located around 25 km from Nurpur, the depot has the distinction of being the HRTC’s only operational depot outside the state.

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It serves as a crucial link in the corporation’s inter-state and inter-district transport network. However, the depot’s location on railway land has restricted its expansion and modernisation, while a shortage of buses and crew members has affected services.

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The depot’s history dates back to 1943, when the Kullu Valley Transport Company got land on lease from the Indian Railways under a 100-year agreement signed in Lahore.

After Partition, the company was merged with the Mandi Kullu Road Transport Corporation (MKRTC), established by the Punjab Government. The HRTC, which came into existence on October 2, 1974, established its Pathankot depot in August 1975.

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The depot’s occupation of railway land came under a cloud in 2023 when Northern Railways disconnected its water and electricity supplies and sought eviction. The HRTC approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which granted a stay, allowing the corporation to restore electricity and resume water supply.

The issue of a permanent premises remains unresolved to this day.

According to Vijay Chaudhary, Regional Manager of the HRTC Pathankot depot, the unit operates 100 buses on 80 routes, including 50 interstate services. It has 148 drivers and 157 conductors. Of the 100 buses, 36 were introduced under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), which are now being condemned.

The depot does not have a Volvo bus in its fleet. Chaudhary said five electric buses had recently been added to the fleet, and the depot had the capacity to accommodate 20 electric buses to improve services on various routes.

However, the ageing fleet remains a major concern. Seventy of the 100 buses have “zero book” value, indicating that their recorded value has been fully depreciated.

Despite this, they continue to operate, particularly on local routes, where commuters complain of frequent breakdowns and inconvenience.

The depot has not received new buses between 2017 and 2022, adding to the challenge of replacing ageing vehicles and maintaining dependable services.

The situation underscores the need for a permanent resolution to the premises dispute, timely fleet replacement and infrastructure upgrade.

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