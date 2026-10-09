Himachal: Rs 15 crore released for works in Rohru, Rampur

During his visits, the CM had listened to the demands and concerns of local residents and assured them of timely action. In line with these assurances, funds have now been released so that the announced works are taken up expeditiously.

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As part of the initiative to strengthen educational infrastructure, Rs 4 crore has been released for the construction of new school buildings at Rachauli and Kasha-Pat. During an interaction with students at Rampur school, a student had requested the Chief Minister to provide Rs 2 crore for a new building for the Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli. Responding to the request, the CM had announced the allocation, which has now been approved by the Planning Department. Similarly, Rs 2 crore has been released for a new building for the Kasha-Pat school.

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In the Tanganu-Janglik panchayat area of the Rohru Assembly constituency, Rs 4 crore has been released for the construction of a bridge over the Sundru Khad, Rs 1 crore for the Barshil bridge and Rs 25 lakh for a footbridge at Shishara.

Besides, Rs 50 lakh has been released for the construction of an Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru. In Kasha-Pat in the Rampur Assembly constituency, Rs 2 crore has been released for the installation of crash barriers and another Rs 2 crore for the improvement of the Jabal-Khabal road and the installation of crash barriers.