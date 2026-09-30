Himachal: Rs 269.77-crore road damage in Kangra district this monsoon

The team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary M Ramachandrudu, held a meeting with senior district officials late on Monday evening after visiting the disaster-hit Boh valley in Shahpur.

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Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa briefed the team on the extensive damage to roads, drinking water and irrigation schemes, power infrastructure, agriculture, horticulture, health and education, besides loss of human and livestock lives.

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He said 15 people had died in rain-related incidents in the district, while 76 livestock had been lost. Around 854 km of roads in the Nurpur, Dehra and Palampur circles were affected, causing an estimated loss of Rs 269.77 crore.

Of the 428 drinking water supply schemes damaged, the estimated loss was Rs 64.06 crore. So far, 330 schemes have been temporarily restored. Of the district’s 417 irrigation schemes, 89 were damaged, with more than 25 per cent having been restored.

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Power infrastructure also suffered significant damage, with uprooted poles and damaged HT and LT lines causing losses of Rs 204.57 lakh to the state electricity board. Agriculture suffered losses of Rs 63.97 lakh, horticulture Rs 10.73 lakh, health Rs 75 lakh and education Rs 2.57 crore.

Regarding the July 21 rain disaster in the Boh valley, Bairwa said 95 people from 22 families in Gharghoon village had been affected and shifted to a temporary relief camp.

The DC said the state government had increased relief assistance for disaster victims from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 8 lakh from its own resources over the past three years.

Bairwa urged the Central team to recommend revision of financial assistance norms for natural disasters to enable states to receive greater support. Ramachandrudu said the Centre was already working on the issue and the process was at an advanced stage. He assured the district administration that issues concerning Kangra would be taken up with the Centre.

Members of the Central team, including Jal Shakti Department Director Prakash Chand, Rural Development Department Director Ramavatar Meena, Dr Shri Shashivardhan Reddy of the Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad, and officers of various state government departments in Kangra were present at the meeting.