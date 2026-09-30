DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Rs 269.77-crore road damage in Kangra district this monsoon

Himachal: Rs 269.77-crore road damage in Kangra district this monsoon

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary M Ramachandrudu, along with members of the Central team, pays a courtesy call on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in McLeod Ganj on Tuesday.
Advertisement
An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) assessed the damage caused by heavy rain, floods and landslides during this year’s monsoon in Kangra district and reviewed the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures.

The team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary M Ramachandrudu, held a meeting with senior district officials late on Monday evening after visiting the disaster-hit Boh valley in Shahpur.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa briefed the team on the extensive damage to roads, drinking water and irrigation schemes, power infrastructure, agriculture, horticulture, health and education, besides loss of human and livestock lives.

Advertisement

He said 15 people had died in rain-related incidents in the district, while 76 livestock had been lost. Around 854 km of roads in the Nurpur, Dehra and Palampur circles were affected, causing an estimated loss of Rs 269.77 crore.

Of the 428 drinking water supply schemes damaged, the estimated loss was Rs 64.06 crore. So far, 330 schemes have been temporarily restored. Of the district’s 417 irrigation schemes, 89 were damaged, with more than 25 per cent having been restored.

Advertisement

Power infrastructure also suffered significant damage, with uprooted poles and damaged HT and LT lines causing losses of Rs 204.57 lakh to the state electricity board. Agriculture suffered losses of Rs 63.97 lakh, horticulture Rs 10.73 lakh, health Rs 75 lakh and education Rs 2.57 crore.

Regarding the July 21 rain disaster in the Boh valley, Bairwa said 95 people from 22 families in Gharghoon village had been affected and shifted to a temporary relief camp.

The DC said the state government had increased relief assistance for disaster victims from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 8 lakh from its own resources over the past three years.

Bairwa urged the Central team to recommend revision of financial assistance norms for natural disasters to enable states to receive greater support. Ramachandrudu said the Centre was already working on the issue and the process was at an advanced stage. He assured the district administration that issues concerning Kangra would be taken up with the Centre.

Members of the Central team, including Jal Shakti Department Director Prakash Chand, Rural Development Department Director Ramavatar Meena, Dr Shri Shashivardhan Reddy of the Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad, and officers of various state government departments in Kangra were present at the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts