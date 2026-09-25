Himachal: Rs 800-cr Dhaulasidh buyback plan faces SJVN cost hurdle

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s plan to buy back the 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydroelectric Project from SJVN for around Rs 800 crore could face a major hurdle, with the power utility maintaining that it has already spent more than Rs 1,200 crore on the project.

SJVN Director (Personnel) Ajay Sharma said the company had submitted its audited expenditure figures for Dhaulasidh and two other projects — 382-MW Sunni and 210-MW Luhri Stage-I — to the state government last month. “Our expenditure on all three projects has reached around Rs 6,500 crore. On Dhaulasidh, we have already spent over Rs 1,200 crore,” he said.

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The state government had decided to take over all three projects being executed by the SJVN, citing the failure of the previous government to adequately safeguard the state’s interests while allotting the projects, particularly with regard to the quantum of free power that Himachal would receive.

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The government had initially proposed appointing an independent evaluator to assess the expenditure incurred by the SJVN before deciding the compensation payable to the company. The proposal was later dropped, with the government instead asking the SJVN to submit its audited accounts.

“Our books are audited and every penny spent is accounted for. Instead of incurring additional expenditure on evaluation, the government asked us to submit our audited accounts. We submitted them last month,” Sharma said.

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The SJVN maintains that Dhaulasidh is in the final stages of construction and is likely to be commissioned in March-April next year. However, the company expects to incur another Rs 500 crore, taking the eventual project cost to around Rs 1,750 crore.

Sharma said expensive machinery was being installed as part of the final phase of the project. He added that construction of the Sunni and Luhri projects was around halfway complete and both were scheduled for commissioning in 2029.

Another challenge for the state could be the cost of electricity generated by Dhaulasidh. According to Sharma, the project’s generation cost is expected to be around Rs 11 per unit, which he described as high. Even the SJVN, he said, would find the tariff challenging, although the company had mechanisms to minimise or absorb losses.

The high generation cost could make it difficult for the state government to sell the project’s power competitively after taking it back from SJVN, adding another complication to the proposed buyback.