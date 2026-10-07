Himachal: Rules amended for posting teachers in govt CBSE schools

In a setback to teachers awaiting postings in CBSE-affiliated government schools after clearing the screening test, the state government has amended rules governing their appointment and posting, giving itself greater flexibility in selecting, transferring or retaining teachers.

Under the original policy, teachers were to be appointed to these schools on the basis of their merit in the screening test. However, the amended rules allow the government to consider multiple administrative factors while making postings.

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Sanjeev Bhushan, counsel representing the teachers, told The Tribune that the High Court, in an oral observation on Tuesday, asked the state government to withdraw the notification amending the rules.

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The amendment relates to Para 5.5 of the sub-scheme for creation of a sub-cadre of teachers for CBSE-affiliated schools under the “Scheme for CBSE Affiliated Schools of Excellence in Himachal Pradesh”.

Under the amended provision, the Education Department may invite applications from serving government teachers for appointment to CBSE-affiliated government schools, along with their preferred schools. The government may consider such applications after taking into account the preferences of teachers already posted at a particular school, their remaining service period, transfer and displacement involved, work and conduct and other administrative considerations.

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The revised rules also empower the government to fill posts through direct recruitment or transfer and to retain existing teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools if considered appropriate. The amendment has raised concerns among teachers who had expected their postings to be determined primarily on the basis of their screening-test merit.