Himachal Sadan room tariff hiked to Rs 1,200 per day

Shimla, June 5
The government has hiked the room tariff for stay in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in New Delhi and Chandigarh to Rs 1,200 for bureaucrats, government staff and mediapersons.
A notification in this regard was issued by the General Administration Department on Friday. In one of the first decisions taken by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after assuming his office, the government announced enhancement in room tariff and food for the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs.
Now all employees, spouses and families of all ministers, MLAs and officials will have to pay the enhanced tariff. The tariff for short stay and changing has been fixed at 50 per cent of the existing room rent.
Non-Himachalis will have to pay Rs 2,000 per day as room tariff for Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan.
