Himachal: Safety gaps surface in 3 dams, 12 classified as high-hazard

Twelve of Himachal Pradesh’s 15 operational dams under the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) have been placed in Potential Hazard Category-I, while three have been classified in Category-II following the detection of deficiencies requiring continued monitoring and remedial measures.

The findings are part of the Annual Report on Dam Safety–2025-26 of the State Dam Safety Organisation, prepared by the Directorate of Energy under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. The report was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session on Thursday.

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The report documents annual inspections, safety reviews, evaluations and compliance with statutory requirements. While the majority of the dams were found to be functioning satisfactorily, Giri Jateon barrage and the Malana-I and Malana-II hydel projects were placed in Category-II due to deficiencies requiring sustained monitoring and timely corrective action.

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The deficiencies identified in these three projects include the need for structural rehabilitation, completion of spillway works, restoration of non-functional instrumentation systems and strengthening of emergency preparedness arrangements.

The hazard potential of a dam is assessed on the basis of factors such as the capital value of the project, potential loss of life and property damage and the likely environmental and cultural impact in the event of a failure.

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The report has also highlighted the need to make dam safety systems more climate-resilient in view of the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related hazards. Cloudbursts, flashfloods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and other extreme events pose growing risks to dams and downstream areas, making regular assessment and preparedness essential.

Himachal currently has 26 commissioned dams, besides four under construction and one under commissioning. Of these, 17 fall under the jurisdiction of the SDSO-Himachal Pradesh. Eleven of these are owned by private power producers, while six are owned and operated by government agencies.

The report stresses that dam safety is a highly specialised discipline requiring expertise in structural engineering, geology, hydrology, geotechnical engineering, instrumentation and disaster management. It calls for capacity building of personnel involved in safety assessment and regulation.

A key objective of the annual safety assessment is to identify deficiencies, vulnerabilities and potential risks associated with the design, construction, operation, maintenance and ageing of dams. It also recommends corrective measures with defined timelines to mitigate identified risks and strengthen dam safety.

Himachal has an estimated hydropower potential of 27,000 MW, of which 24,567 MW is considered harnessable. So far, 12,438 MW has been tapped through storage dams and run-of-the-river hydropower projects.