Himachal salutes its Kargil heroes on 27th Vijay Diwas

Health, Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Sainik Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Sunday said the supreme sacrifice of the Kargil martyrs would continue to inspire generations with the ideals of patriotism, courage and selfless service to the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the state-level Kargil Vijay Diwas function at Tihra in Mandi district on the 27th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, the minister paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while defending the country’s sovereignty.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Dr Shandil inaugurated a War Memorial Complex, constructed at a cost of around Rs 35 lakh in memory of the martyrs. He offered floral tributes, honoured Veer Naris, families of martyrs and ex-servicemen, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at a march-past by the Indian Ex-Servicemen League (Himachal Pradesh) and its Tihra Unit, along with NCC cadets of DAV School, Griyoh.

Advertisement

Recalling Operation Vijay, the minister said 52 soldiers from Himachal Pradesh, including 12 from Mandi district, made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil conflict. He also highlighted that Captain Vikram Batra (posthumously) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, both from the state, were among the four recipients of the Param Vir Chakra for displaying exceptional bravery during the war.

Describing Himachal Pradesh as “Veer Bhoomi”, Dr Shandil said the youth of the state have always remained at the forefront of serving the nation by joining the armed forces.

Advertisement

Highlighting the state government’s initiatives for soldiers and ex-servicemen, he said 15 per cent reservation in government jobs has enabled 1,220 ex-servicemen and their dependents to secure employment. Besides, over 4,305 ex-servicemen have been employed through the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, while 232 trucks owned by ex-servicemen have been engaged by cement factories.

The minister said the monthly old-age pension for ex-servicemen and their widows above 60 years, who are not receiving any other pension, has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. More than 3,160 beneficiaries have received assistance exceeding Rs 12.82 crore under the scheme.

He added that ex gratia compensation for soldiers martyred in war or war-like situations has been enhanced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, while compensation for deaths due to illness or other causes has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. In Mandi district alone, dependents of deceased soldiers have received Rs 2.81 crore during the past three years.

Responding to demands raised by Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, Dr Shandil assured adequate funds for expanding the War Memorial Complex and said the process to establish a Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facility at Tihra would be initiated. Kargil Vijay Diwas was also observed at the War Memorial in Mandi town, Vallabh Government College, Mandi and Sarkaghat.