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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Sanawar bows to enduring legacy of Second Lt Khetarpal’s supreme sacrifice

Himachal: Sanawar bows to enduring legacy of Second Lt Khetarpal’s supreme sacrifice

‘No, sir. I will not abandon my tank’ — Param Vir Chakra awardee’s immortal words resound through his alma mater

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 11:42 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Ruchi Pradhan Datta, headmaster, Lawrence School, Sanawar, lays a wreath at Second Lieutenant Khetarpal’s statue.
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Lawrence School, Sanawar, recently commemorated the birth anniversary of its illustrious alumnus, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award, for his exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

A solemn special assembly was held in his honour at Khetarpal Stadium, named after the war hero, where more than 700 students gathered to pay their tributes to him.

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The event began with headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta laying a wreath at Second Lieutenant Khetarpal’s statue as the school buglers sounded the Last Post.

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The assembly featured Sanskrit prayers and speeches commemorating the war hero. According to the school, his courage and selfless devotion to the nation continue to inspire generations of students and alumni to uphold the values of duty, honour and sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, Datta said: “We pay tribute to a young hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee and an alumnus of our school (batch of 1966), whose extraordinary courage, indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations. His life reminds us that true greatness lies not in the length of one’s life, but in the values one upholds and the courage with which one serves the nation.”

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Recalling his heroic deeds, she cited his immortal words: “No, sir, I will not abandon my tank.” These words continued to inspire students to face challenges with determination, honour and an unwavering commitment to the motherland, she said.

“Second Lieutenant Khetarpal’s legacy is not merely a chapter in our school’s history; it is a living beacon of patriotism, valour and duty,” the headmaster added.

As the event coincided with the school’s annual founder’s day celebrations, classmates from Second Lieutenant Khetarpal’s batch of 1966 reunited at their alma mater to mark the diamond jubilee of their time at the school, adding special significance to the occasion.

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