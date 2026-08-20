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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Sanjauli-Dhalli route to open for light traffic in mornings

Himachal: Sanjauli-Dhalli route to open for light traffic in mornings

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Legal Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court.
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has permitted the Sanjauli-Dhalli Tunnel stretch to be opened for light traffic during restricted morning hours on an experimental basis, considering the shifting of superspeciality services from IGMC Shimla to AIMSS Super Specialty Hospital, Chamiana.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed that the stretch from Sanjauli to the roundabout immediately beyond the Dhalli Tunnel remain open from 8.30 am to 9.15 am for one month, from September 1 to 30, on a one-way basis.

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The permission is limited to light vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, light motor passenger vehicles, ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Heavy vehicles, including mini-trucks, have been prohibited. Buses will also not be allowed, except designated buses operating between IGMC and Chamiana.

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The court directed the Shimla SSP to deploy adequate police personnel to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement along the designated stretch.

The Bench noted that the Sanjauli-Dhalli route was the shortest route to AIMSS Chamiana and that existing restrictions could delay patients requiring urgent or specialised treatment, besides causing inconvenience to doctors and hospital staff.

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The court also directed the police to ensure that pedestrian safety was not compromised. The SSP has been asked to create a separate pedestrian path using markers, boards, temporary barricades or dividers. The authorities have been directed to submit a report on the feasibility of the arrangement and any inconvenience caused to the public.

The court also took note of a communication from the Director, Medical Education and Research, recommending opening the route to reduce travel time and facilitate emergency medical assistance. The matter has been listed for September 29.

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