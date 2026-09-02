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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Sanskrit Week celebrations conclude at Dehri govt college

Himachal: Sanskrit Week celebrations conclude at Dehri govt college

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 08:45 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Winners of competitions at Wazir Ram Singh Government College.
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Sanskrit Week celebrations, organised by the Department of Sanskrit of Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, concluded on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony and a call to promote the study of the ancient language among students. The week-long programme, held from August 25 to 31, featured a series of literary, creative and educational activities aimed at generating interest in the Sanskrit language and literature and familiarising students with India’s cultural traditions.

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The celebrations began on August 25 with a keynote address by Neeraj Kumar, assistant professor of political science, who highlighted the significance of Sanskrit, its scientific and systematic grammatical structure, and its contribution to the Indian knowledge tradition. He urged students to view Sanskrit not merely as an ancient language but as an important medium of India’s traditions of knowledge, philosophy, literature and culture.

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A shloka recitation competition was held on August 26, in which Baby bagged the first position, followed by Avanshika and Deepika. An essay-writing competition was organised on August 27, in which Simran secured the first position, Komal Choudhary stood second, and Amika Kumari was third.

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Sanskrit Day was observed on August 29 with a Sanskrit-themed mehndi competition and an exhibition of traditional Indian and Sanskrit-related items. Bala Sharma stood first in the mehndi competition.

The concluding function was presided over by Principal Sachin Kumar, who distributed prizes among the winners. He highlighted the scientific nature and contemporary relevance of Sanskrit and said the language had played a significant role in preserving India’s traditions of knowledge, philosophy, literature and culture. The principal said Sanskrit could also contribute to modern education, research and technology and urged students to study the language and connect themselves with India’s rich cultural heritage.

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