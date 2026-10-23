Himachal: Savarna Nyay Yatra ends in clash with police outside Secretariat

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party (RDP) workers who clashed with security personnel outside the Secretariat here on Thursday during the concluding leg of the Savarna Nyay Yatra.

The yatra, which began in Manali and covered around 600 km, is demanding the withdrawal of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) recommendations and the constitution of a Swarn Aayog for the general category through the Vidhan Sabha.

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The protesters blocked traffic outside the Secretariat, triggering long queues of vehicles, before breaking through the gates and confronting the police. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh later received a memorandum from the protesters.

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Addressing the gathering, RDP national president Rumit Singh Thakur and Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana criticised both the BJP and the Congress over issues concerning the general category. They alleged that false cases were being registered against members of the community and claimed the new UGC regulations would divide Hindus.

The leaders demanded that reservation be based on economic status rather than caste and called for a separate commission to address the concerns of the general category.

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Warning that the agitation would continue until their demands were met, they announced plans to intensify the movement and march to Delhi on January 10. Anirudh Singh said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would meet a delegation of the protesters on Friday. He added that no FIRs would be registered against the protesters as they had not damaged any public property. “There is nothing wrong with protesting for your demands. The government will hear them out sympathetically and sort out the matter,” the minister said.