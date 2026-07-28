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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal SC commission seeks report on alleged caste discrimination at Shimla school

Himachal SC commission seeks report on alleged caste discrimination at Shimla school

The commission's chairman said that reports had recently emerged alleging that several students refused to eat food served by a girl student belonging to the SC community during a school event

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh State Commission chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman. File photo
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Taking strong cognisance of an alleged case of caste-based discrimination involving a student at a school in the Cheog area of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday summoned the school authorities and sought a report on the incident.

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The directions were issued by the commission’s chairman, Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, while chairing a review meeting on various issues.

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Dhiman said that reports had recently emerged alleging that several students refused to eat food served by a girl student belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community during a school event. He said the commission would seek a report from the concerned departments, following which appropriate action would be taken.

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He added that the commission promptly takes cognisance of any reports of caste-based discrimination or atrocities against members of the SC community and initiates immediate action. He stressed that untouchability is a social evil prohibited by law and that strict action must be taken whenever such laws are violated.

Citing previous instances of caste-based discrimination in the state, Dhiman referred to the alleged suicide of a 12-year-old boy in Rohru. He said that a commission team visited the site following the incident, and the SHO was suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation.

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Dhiman emphasised that all sections of society must work together to safeguard the rights of SCs. He also directed the district administration to submit a report on the current status of Ambedkar Bhawans across the district.

Commission member Dr Vijay Dogra said that the commission is working diligently for the welfare and protection of the SC community.

During the meeting, Dr Dogra also launched Bhim Patra, a publication providing a brief overview of the special constitutional provisions safeguarding the rights of SCs and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The publication highlights constitutional guarantees of equal social, economic, and educational opportunities, including Articles 15, 16, 46, 330, 332, and 338, which provide for reservations in education, government employment, and political representation.

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