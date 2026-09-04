Himachal ‘scholarship scam’: Complainants seek release of Rs 55 lakh trap money

The complainants in an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh have filed applications before the CBI Court, Chandigarh, seeking directions to the CBI to return Rs 55 lakh given to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer as bribe money in a corruption case two years ago.

The court has issued notice to the CBI, seeking its reply by September 28.

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The applications have been filed by Rajneesh Bansal for the release of Rs 25 lakh and Bhupinder Sharma for the release of Rs 30 lakh.

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The CBI had arrested Vishal Deep, Assistant Director, ED, Shimla, and others in cases registered on the complaints of directors of educational institutions in 2024 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainants had alleged that the officers had demanded a bribe in exchange for not arresting them in cases being investigated by the ED.

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Rajesh Kumar Rai, counsel for the applicants, said Rs 30 lakh had been given by Sharma and Rs 25 lakh by Bansal. The amounts were recovered from the accused and were no longer required by the investigating officer in the case, he said.

The counsel said the investigation had been completed and the money was not required for further investigation. “The applicants are in dire need of the amount and a huge amount belonging to the applicants is involved in this case. No purpose will be served by keeping the amount in the case,” he said.

Since the amount was not required for further investigation, its release to the complainants would have no effect on the case, the counsel said. He added that the trial would also take a long time and the applicants needed the money.