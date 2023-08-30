Himachal scholarship ‘scam’: ED raids premises of state officials under PMLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

The Enforcement Directorate today said it has conducted searches at the premises of officials of the Himachal Pradesh education department and private universities, and a few others as part of its probe into a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked to an alleged scam in grant of scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students in the state.

According to an ED statement the searches were launched on Tuesday at 24 locations in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. “Unaccounted cash of Rs 75 lakh was seized and Rs 2.55 crore lying in bank accounts frozen as part of the action,” it said.

Premises of officials working in the state education department and banks, and owners of entities related to private universities and institutions, who were involved in “large-scale misappropriation of disbursement of scholarship funds”, were covered as part of the search operation, the ED said.

The ED’s case under provisions of the PMLA is based on a CBI FIR with regard to scholarship disbursed by the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, under the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC, ST and OBC students.

The ED said it was analysing “incriminating” documents and digital devices that were seized from various locations during the searches.

