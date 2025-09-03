Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed till September 7

Taking preventive measures to ensure the safety of students as well as teachers in view of insistent rainfall, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to keep all government and private schools and colleges, including District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), in the state till September 7.

As per the orders issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar, the decision has been taken amid reports of widespread landslides, falling trees, blocked roads, power outages, disrupted drinking water supply, and significant damage to public infrastructure across the state. The government has also cited the ongoing inclement weather and the high likelihood of further such incidents as key reasons for the preventive measure.

Kanwar, in the order, has stated that the safety of students and staff members remains a top priority.

Teachers and administrative staff have also been exempted from physically attending schools and colleges during this period. However, institutions have been directed to continue academic activities through online classes wherever possible.

Heads of institutions, including principals and headmasters, have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to safeguard school property.

"If there is a risk of damage to infrastructure or movable assets, appropriate measures must be taken to secure school records and equipment," directed the Secretary.