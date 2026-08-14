Himachal schools to get compensatory holiday on August 17 for Independence Day

With children attending schools on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday announced a holiday on August 17 in all schools of the state, officials said.

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A notification issued by the Directorate of School Education on July 29 had stated that all government schools in Himachal will remain open on August 15.

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"Independence Day will be celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm in all government schools across the state. Flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events will be organised in all schools," the order said.

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The holiday announcement came as the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 31 development projects worth Rs 475 crore at Dadhol in Ghumarwin assembly constituency of Bilaspur district.

Sukhu also launched Van Mahotsav at Nihari, planting a drumstick sapling, officials said.

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He announced on the occasion that the monthly honorarium of Van Mitras will be increased to Rs 12,000 from Rs 10,000.

As part of the Van Mahotsav, the state has set a target of planting more than 50 lakh saplings over 7,000 hectares of land, officials said.