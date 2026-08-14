DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal schools to get compensatory holiday on August 17 for Independence Day

Himachal schools to get compensatory holiday on August 17 for Independence Day

A notification issued by the Directorate of School Education on July 29 had stated that all government schools in Himachal will remain open on August 15

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhvinder Sukhu. File photo
Advertisement

With children attending schools on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday announced a holiday on August 17 in all schools of the state, officials said.

Advertisement

A notification issued by the Directorate of School Education on July 29 had stated that all government schools in Himachal will remain open on August 15.

Advertisement

"Independence Day will be celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm in all government schools across the state. Flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events will be organised in all schools," the order said.

Advertisement

The holiday announcement came as the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 31 development projects worth Rs 475 crore at Dadhol in Ghumarwin assembly constituency of Bilaspur district.

Sukhu also launched Van Mahotsav at Nihari, planting a drumstick sapling, officials said.

Advertisement

He announced on the occasion that the monthly honorarium of Van Mitras will be increased to Rs 12,000 from Rs 10,000.

As part of the Van Mahotsav, the state has set a target of planting more than 50 lakh saplings over 7,000 hectares of land, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts