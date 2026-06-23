Himachal: Scientists, farmers discuss sub-tropical fruit cultivation

In an effort to create awareness among growers about the latest production technologies, improved varieties and post-harvest management practices in sub-tropical fruits, the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Dhaulakuan, a constituent station of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, organised Litchi and Mango Day. The event was attended by farmers, scientists and other stakeholders.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Harminder Singh Baweja described litchi and mango as high-potential fruit crops capable of enhancing farmers’ incomes. He emphasised the importance of scientific orchard management and value addition to maximise returns. Stressing the need to restore the productivity and profitability of citrus orchards, he called for stronger collaboration between researchers and farmers and encouraged participatory trials on farmers’ fields to address local challenges and promote the adoption of improved technologies.

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Highlighting the importance of market linkages, Prof Baweja advocated greater collaboration with Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) through training programmes, demonstrations and awareness campaigns. Such initiatives, he said, would help farmers better understand market requirements, quality standards, grading, packaging and value-addition opportunities.

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He also recommended establishing a gene bank at Dhaulakuan for the conservation of valuable horticultural germplasm and encouraged farmers to explore emerging high-value fruit crops such as dragon fruit, avocado and strawberry.

On the occasion, Prof Baweja laid the foundation stone of a proposed Nature Park at the station, which is envisioned as a centre for biodiversity conservation and environmental education.

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Director of Research Dr Devina Vaidya highlighted the strategic role of RHRTS, Dhaulakuan, in the horticultural development of the state, particularly in citrus research and the promotion of kinnow cultivation.

Social activist Rajender Tiwari drew attention to environmental challenges arising from industrialisation and suggested that industries, especially mining companies, should undertake large-scale plantation drives as part of their environmental responsibility. He specifically advocated bamboo plantation for land reclamation and ecological restoration.

Progressive farmers Bhura Ram, Jagir Chand, Nirmal, Prince and Akshit were honoured during the programme. The event also featured interactive sessions between scientists and farmers, during which experts shared recommendations on improved cultivars, pest and disease management, canopy management and post-harvest handling practices. Farmers, in turn, discussed challenges faced in fruit cultivation and shared their field experiences.