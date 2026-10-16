Himachal scientists rank among world’s top 2%

In a major achievement, Dr Tarun Sharma, a faculty member at the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has been named among the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists in a global ranking released by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

The ranking is based on standardised citation indicators, including research productivity, research impact and international collaborations. It identifies leading scientists across various disciplines worldwide. Dr Sharma is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at UIT, HPU, and Deputy Director of the Centre for AI on Cyber Physical Systems. He has earned recognition for his significant contributions to silicon photonics, nanophotonics, AI for photonics and neuromorphic photonic computing.

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His research focuses on photonic device fabrication, with applications in various fields of the civil and defence sectors, particularly chip-based sensing technology. He was congratulated on the achievement here on Thursday by UIT Director Prof Amarjeet Singh and other faculty members of the institute.

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Congratulating Dr Sharma, Prof Pardeep, Director of the Centre for AI on Cyber Physical Systems, and HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh described the recognition as a milestone. They said it would inspire young researchers and strengthen India’s position in global science and innovation.

Una scientist ranks among world’s top 2%

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Dr Meenakshi Kanwar Chauhan, a native of Una district, has been featured among the world’s top 2% of scientists for the fifth consecutive year in Stanford University’s recently published Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list, under the single-year citation impact category.

The daughter of Gurbax Singh Kanwar of Amb village in Una district, Meenakshi was born and educated in Chandigarh and pursued her higher studies at Panjab University. She completed her master’s degree in pharmacy, followed by a PhD. She is currently associated with the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (DIPSAR), under the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi, where she contributes to research and academic advancement in pharmaceutical sciences.

Dr Meenakshi’s research focuses on pharmaceutical nanotechnology, novel drug delivery systems and advanced therapeutic formulations, with particular emphasis on ocular and transdermal drug delivery and targeted medicine delivery. Her work explores innovative approaches to improving the effectiveness and safety of medicines, as well as ensuring their controlled release. These research areas have potential applications in the treatment of glaucoma, cancer and other diseases.

The scientist has established a significant scholarly presence in pharmaceutical sciences. Her inclusion in the single-year citation impact ranking for five consecutive years reflects the sustained international visibility and citation impact of her research. The achievement also highlights the contribution of Indian pharmaceutical researchers to the development of advanced drug delivery technologies and innovation in healthcare.