Himachal scientists work to bring traditional tardi into commercial cultivation

The efforts of the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Jachh, in Nurpur, to develop a scientific cultivation package for ‘Dioscorea belophylla’, locally known as tardi, could soon open a new avenue for diversification in hill agriculture.

Traditionally collected as a food plant, tardi is a wild vegetable that has largely remained outside organised farming. Systematic research into its propagation, planting material, soil requirements and performance under different agro-climatic conditions could help transform it into a commercially viable niche crop.

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A major requirement for bringing tardi into organised cultivation is a reliable supply of planting material.

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Natural populations of traditional food plants can vary in growth, yield and quality. Scientific multiplication and selection of healthy planting material can help establish more uniform crops and provide a foundation for wider cultivation. The ongoing multiplication research at RHRTS, Jachh, will therefore be important for future farmer demonstrations and distribution.

Opportunity for wildlife-hit farmers

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According to Dr Vipon Guleria, Associate Director, RHRTS, the crop could be particularly significant for farmers facing recurring wildlife damage. In several parts of Himachal Pradesh, wild monkeys and other animals damage conventional field crops and fruit plants, discouraging farmers from investing in agriculture.

He said diversification into suitable crops could provide an additional source of income while reducing dependence on conventional crops that are vulnerable to wildlife damage.

“The RHRTS research has reached its final stage, with a limited number of plants being generated for further multiplication and distribution among farmers. The next step will involve multi-location demonstrations with progressive farmers and farmer groups,” he said.

Guleria said the research on tardi cultivation was in its final stage and that RHRTS was expected to provide planting material, scientific cultivation technology and training to farmers and vegetable growers in the near future.

He said the research was focused on developing a practical method for multiplying the species and establishing it as a cultivated crop.

Identifying suitable soil

RHRTS scientists say the successful cultivation of tardi will depend on identifying locations where the crop performs consistently. Trials across different elevations, soil types and moisture regimes can help establish its agro-climatic suitability. Soil texture, drainage, organic matter, nutrient availability and moisture retention are among the factors that need to be assessed before wider cultivation recommendations are made.

Field trials can help determine optimum planting depth and spacing, nutrient requirements, irrigation practices and harvesting time. Appropriate soil preparation and drainage will be important for the healthy development of its underground storage organs.

Research-based recommendations on organic manure, fertiliser application and irrigation could help farmers improve productivity without unnecessarily increasing input costs.

Commercial potential

Significantly, tardi has another important advantage — its strong connection with the traditional food culture of the Western Himalayas.

Its tubers are traditionally consumed as a vegetable, particularly during winter and periods of fasting associated with Shivratri. Pickles and other traditional preparations also add to its culinary value. This cultural association could provide a foundation for developing a local market. Growing interest in indigenous foods, traditional Himalayan crops and culinary tourism could create a niche market for tardi among consumers seeking locally sourced and culturally distinctive foods.

Instead of depending entirely on the sale of fresh tubers, farmer groups and rural entrepreneurs could explore value-added products such as pickles, dried tubers and other traditional preparations.

From conservation to livelihood

Farm experts opine that, for farmers, the ultimate test for tardi will be its economic viability. A successful crop model would require not only planting material but also scientific cultivation guidance, field demonstrations, access to inputs, post-harvest facilities and dependable market linkages.

If research establishes suitable agro-climatic zones, standard cultivation practices, stable yields and economically viable returns, tardi could gradually move from being a traditional food resource to a specialised, high-value hill crop.

Its development could support agricultural diversification and provide an alternative source of farm income in areas where conventional farming faces increasing wildlife-related challenges. The initiative offers an opportunity to combine scientific crop development with traditional Himalayan knowledge. With sustained research, farmer participation, quality planting material and market support, tardi could become a promising addition to the livelihood basket of small and marginal hill farmers.

Its commercialisation would not only create a new income opportunity but also help preserve an indigenous food tradition and bring a lesser-known Himalayan crop into the emerging market for traditional, locally produced foods.