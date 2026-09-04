Himachal seeks Rs 105 cr to tackle glacial lake outburst threat

Himachal Pradesh has sought financial assistance of Rs 105 crore from the Centre for installing early warning systems (EWS) and undertaking other mitigation measures against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) at four major glacial lakes in the state.

The demand was raised at a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary to review preparedness and mitigation measures against GLOFs in the Himalayan states. Representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other Himalayan states attended the meeting.

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“A DPR of approximately Rs 105 crore has been prepared by the Jal Shakti Vibhag for the installation of early warning systems and other GLOF mitigation measures at four lakes. The proposal will be submitted to the NDMA for funding support,” said Pushpendra Rana, Director, State Disaster Management Authority, who attended the meeting along with other state officials.

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The proposed EWS will be installed at Ghepan Lake in Lahaul and Spiti, Vasuki Lake in Kullu, and Kasha Ghad & Sangla lakes in Kinnaur. Of the total estimated cost, Rs 52 crore will be spent on installing the early warning systems, while the remaining amount will be utilised for mitigation measures in downstream areas.

Rana said Himachal had also sought greater international coordination for monitoring glacial lakes, particularly as 59 of the 76 identified lakes in the state covering more than 10 hectares were located in the Tibetan Himalayan region.

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The meeting also decided to undertake a comprehensive assessment of 681 glacial lakes across the Himalayan region. The Central Water Commission (CWC) will carry out flow-path analysis and downstream risk assessment for all these lakes, while the NDMA will lead the development of an integrated risk-categorisation framework.

A long-term financing and risk-reduction programme will also be prepared on a lake-to-lake basis before being expanded into a comprehensive plan covering all 681 lakes. A dedicated GLOF workshop will further facilitate technical coordination and strengthen preparedness among the Himalayan states.