DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal seeks Rs 105 cr to tackle glacial lake outburst threat

Himachal seeks Rs 105 cr to tackle glacial lake outburst threat

Early warning systems proposed for four glacial lakes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A long-term financing and risk-reduction programme will also be prepared on a lake-to-lake basis before being expanded into a comprehensive plan covering all 681 lakes. Tribune File
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh has sought financial assistance of Rs 105 crore from the Centre for installing early warning systems (EWS) and undertaking other mitigation measures against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) at four major glacial lakes in the state.

The demand was raised at a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary to review preparedness and mitigation measures against GLOFs in the Himalayan states. Representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other Himalayan states attended the meeting.

Advertisement

“A DPR of approximately Rs 105 crore has been prepared by the Jal Shakti Vibhag for the installation of early warning systems and other GLOF mitigation measures at four lakes. The proposal will be submitted to the NDMA for funding support,” said Pushpendra Rana, Director, State Disaster Management Authority, who attended the meeting along with other state officials.

Advertisement

The proposed EWS will be installed at Ghepan Lake in Lahaul and Spiti, Vasuki Lake in Kullu, and Kasha Ghad & Sangla lakes in Kinnaur. Of the total estimated cost, Rs 52 crore will be spent on installing the early warning systems, while the remaining amount will be utilised for mitigation measures in downstream areas.

Rana said Himachal had also sought greater international coordination for monitoring glacial lakes, particularly as 59 of the 76 identified lakes in the state covering more than 10 hectares were located in the Tibetan Himalayan region.

Advertisement

The meeting also decided to undertake a comprehensive assessment of 681 glacial lakes across the Himalayan region. The Central Water Commission (CWC) will carry out flow-path analysis and downstream risk assessment for all these lakes, while the NDMA will lead the development of an integrated risk-categorisation framework.

A long-term financing and risk-reduction programme will also be prepared on a lake-to-lake basis before being expanded into a comprehensive plan covering all 681 lakes. A dedicated GLOF workshop will further facilitate technical coordination and strengthen preparedness among the Himalayan states.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts