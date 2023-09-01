Himachal sees 33% excess monsoon rain till Aug

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The state has received 33 per cent more than normal monsoon rain till August end. As against the normal rainfall of 613.8 mm from June 1 to August 31, the state has so far received 816.4 mm rainfall. On an average, the state receives a little over 730 mm rain in the four months of monsoon rains, starting from June to September end.

The highest deviation from normal rain has been recorded in the districts of Solan and Shimla. While Solan received 99 per cent more than normal rainfall in three months (1,447.8 mm against the normal rain of 728.5mm), Shimla logged an excess of 91 per cent, receiving 987.4mm against the normal rainfall of 517mm rainfall.

The other districts which received over 55 per cent excess rainfall are Bilaspur (76 per cent), Kullu (65 pc), Mandi (58 pc) and Sirmaur (56 per cent pc). Lahaul and Spiti is the only district that received less than normal rainfall in the last three months, recording 30 per cent less than normal rainfall. No wonder, the districts of Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Kullu were the worst hit by the rain-related incidents over the last two months.

The average date for the withdrawal of monsoon from the state is September 24. While there’s still time for the withdrawal of monsoon, the coming days, at least the next week, are unlikely to witness much rain, except for some instances of light to moderate rainfall.

