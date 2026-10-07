Himachal sees snow, rain; yellow alert issued for 4 districts

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall while several parts of the state, including Shimla, witnessed moderate rain amid a yellow weather warning on Wednesday.

Palampur recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the past 24 hours at 82.2 mm.

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In Shimla, heavy rain triggered a landslide on the Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass road after a portion of the hillside fell onto the road. Several vehicles were passing at the time and narrowly escaped the debris. No loss of life was reported.

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According to the Meteorological Centre, snowfall in higher reaches and rain in other parts of the state are likely to continue till October 13.

For October 8, yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely at isolated places during the day. Snowfall in higher reaches and light rain in other areas have also been forecast.

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Temperatures are expected to fall during the period, with minimum temperatures likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C and maximum temperatures by 2°C to 5°C, bringing cooler conditions across the state.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 19.6°C, while Dharamshala recorded 24°C, Manali 19°C, Mandi 31.4°C, Solan 25.5°C, Nahan 27.8°C, Kalpa 19.6°C, Bhuntar 26.2°C, Sundernagar 26.9°C, Keylong 17.3°C, Kangra 24.5°C, Kufri 15.7°C and Bilaspur 28°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.2°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C.