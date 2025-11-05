DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal sees third case of severe thrashing of school student in less than 2 weeks

Himachal sees third case of severe thrashing of school student in less than 2 weeks

The parents alleged that the school teacher had beaten their son using a steel ruler and slapped him so hard that his head hit the corner of a window in the school, resulting in bleeding

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:53 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The incident occurred at a primary school in Solan district, and a complaint was lodged following the medical examination. iStock
Advertisement

In less than two weeks, a third case of alleged severe thrashing of a school student has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh after a Class IV student was beaten by his teacher on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at a primary school in Solan district, and a complaint was lodged following the medical examination.

Advertisement

The parents alleged that the school teacher had beaten their son using a steel ruler and slapped him so hard that his head hit the corner of a window in the school, resulting in bleeding.

Advertisement

This is the third case of severe punishment for kids in recent days.

On November 2, three teachers, including the headmaster of a Government Primary School in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, were booked for physically assaulting an eight-year-old Dalit boy and placing a scorpion in his pants.

Advertisement

Earlier, on October 28, a teacher at Government Primary School Gawana, also in Rohru, was suspended for inflicting severe corporal punishment on a student by beating him with a prickly bush.

Shobha Thakur, mother of the child, alleged that Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Jai Kumar had beaten her son. She was informed that the student's head was put under a tap to stop the bleeding, and the child was not even taken to the hospital by the school authorities. Thakur said that earlier, too, her son was beaten up, and she had raised the issue during the parent-teacher meeting.

When contacted, Elementary Education Director Ashish Kohli said that the deputy director of Education, who is also the appointing authority for JBT, has been asked to seek a report and take the necessary action in this regard. The deputy directors have also been directed to ensure accountability of teachers, he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts