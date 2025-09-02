Himachal sees wettest August in 76 years

With a 68% surplus rainfall last month, the state has recorded its wettest August in 76 years. The heavy rainfall this year has made August 2025 the ninth wettest month since 1901.

Himachal Pradesh had experienced the highest-ever August rainfall in 1927, when it received 542.4 mm of rain.

In August 2025, the state received widespread rainfall, with most districts recording precipitation far above normal. Overall, the state recorded an average of 431.3 mm of rain against the normal 256.8 mm, marking a surplus of 68 per cent.

Interestingly, the state has been recording rainfall deficit in August in the past four consecutive years. It registered -3% deficit in 2024, -4% deficit each in 2023 and 2022 and -44% deficit in 2021.

The Met has forecast that the state will continue to receive above normal rainfall in September.

As per the State’s Meteorological Centre, Kangra received the highest amount of precipitation in August at 816.2 mm compared to the normal 631.5 mm, while Lahaul & Spiti received the lowest precipitation at 129.7 mm compared to 117.6 mm, which is considered normal for August in the district.

Una recorded 815.1 mm rain against 372.2 mm normal precipitation, Mandi 667.9 mm against 395.3 mm, Solan received 627.9 mm against 287.9 mm, Hamirpur saw 617.9 mm against 400.6 mm, Bilaspur registered 598.7 mm against the normal 316.8 mm, Chamba received 561.6 mm compared to 291.7 mm, Sirmaur registered 557.5 mm against 402.1 mm, Kullu received 477.5 mm against the normal 180.2 mm, Shimla recorded 438 mm against 196.4 mm and Kinnaur reported 143.3 mm rain against the normal 77.6 mm.

Kullu recorded the highest surplus rainfall departure, which is 165%, while Lahaul and Spiti received the lowest rainfall departure at 10%.

The highest rainfall in the state in a single day was recorded in Una, which received record 222.8 mm rain on August 2.