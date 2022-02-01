Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Records 93 per cent excess rainfall | Another wet spell likely this weekend

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Tourists visit the snow-covered Solang Nullah in Manali on Monday. PTI & Tribune photos

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, January 31

Himachal witnessed the wettest January this year in the past 10 years, recording 173.2 mm average rain, against the average rainfall of 89.9 mm, an excess of 93 per cent.

Sirmaur received 479 per cent excess rain, followed by Solan 352 per cent, Una 338 per cent, Bilaspur 265 per cent, Hamirpur 192 per cent, Kangra 175 per cent, Mandi 134 per cent, Kullu 114 per cent, Chamba 99 per cent and Shimla 93 per cent while Lahaul and Spiti had marginal excess of 8 per cent and one per cent.

Chandra river amid snow-covered mountains in Lahaul- Spiti.

Earlier, the state had received the highest rainfall of 157.6 mm (62 per cent excess) in 2017, while the highest deficit rainfall of 91 per cent was recorded in 2018 when total rainfall during the month was a meagre 9 mm.

Three western disturbances affected the state during January and there were two active spells of precipitation. Two Western Disturbances (WDs) in succession affected Northwest India from January 5 to January 10, resulting in heavy rainfall over the state on January 6, and the second WD caused widespread rainfall with isolated hailstorm and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from January 7 to 10, local MeT office said.

Tourists crowd The Ridge to enjoy a sunny day in Shimla.

Another active WD affected Northwest India during January 22 and 24, causing widespread rainfall with heavy snowfall at isolated places. The heaviest snowfall of 79.8 cm occurred at Khadrala (Shimla) on January 24 while Nahan received rainfall of 76.6 mm on January 10.

Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -16.7°C on January 28 while Una and Bilaspur recorded the highest day temperatures at 22.5°C on January 2 and January 1, respectively.

As many as 127 roads, including 103 in Lahaul and Spiti, 11 in Chamba, six in Shimla and four each in Kullu and Mandi districts, are still closed while 32 transformers and 44 water supply schemes are disrupted.

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry across the state but the MeT office has warned of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in plains/lower hills and middle hills on February 2 and 3. Light to moderate rainfall at few places and rain and snow in mid and higher hills is also likely from February 3 to February 5.

Ski tourney begins

  • A two-day Ski Himalayas Alpine Premier League started at Solang valley in Kullu district on Monday, in which over 200 players from across the nation will display their talent.
  • The event aims to promote winter sports in Manali and is being organised by Amitabh Sharma, owner of Ski Himalayas. It was inaugurated by Rohit Chopra, secretary of the Delhi Skiing Association.

