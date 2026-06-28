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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal sends first cherry, plum export consignment to Oman

Himachal sends first cherry, plum export consignment to Oman

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi flagged off the consignment comprising 400 kg of cherries and 400 kg of plums from Chandigarh airport for shipment by air cargo.
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Himachal on Saturday marked a significant milestone in its horticulture sector with the export of its first consignment of cherries and plums to Oman, a move expected to open new international markets for the state’s stone fruits.

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Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi flagged off the consignment comprising 400 kg of cherries and 400 kg of plums from Chandigarh airport for shipment by air cargo. The fruits were produced by six progressive orchardists from the Jadol-Tikkar and Bagi areas of Shimla district.

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Describing the initiative as a landmark achievement for the state’s horticulture sector, Negi said the export would help secure better and more remunerative prices for fruit growers by providing access to overseas markets.

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He said the Middle East and Gulf countries were emerging as promising export destinations for Himachal’s horticultural produce. “This is only the beginning. In the coming years, efforts will also be made to explore export opportunities for apples and other horticultural produce,” the minister said.

Negi urged orchardists to focus on cultivating premium-quality fruit varieties in line with international market requirements so that Himachal’s produce could establish a distinct identity in global markets.

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He said the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) would continue to prioritise the interests of orchardists by creating new export opportunities. Expressing confidence in the initiative, the minister said it would not only enhance the income of fruit growers but also help position Himachal as an important player in the global fruit export market.

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