Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

In a massive pre-poll jolt to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, party's working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, in a move that came as a surprise to the grand old organisation battling a massive crisis in Rajasthan.

Mahajan is a former state Cabinet minister and represented Chamba in the Himachal assembly thrice winning consecutively in 1993, 1998 and 2003.

Mahajan quit the Congress today after half a century of association.

He had been with the party since 1972.

Mahajan is the son of former Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker and ex-Cabinet minister Des Raj Mahajan and was also president of the party's youth wing between 1986 and 1995.

Mahajan was first elected in 1993.

He was parliamentary secretary from 1994 to 1998 and was Cabinet minister in the animal husbandry department.

Mahajan was appointed working president of Himachal Congress in May this year.

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal with more leaders expected to leave.