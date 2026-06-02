Himachal: Setback for Congress as BJP tightens grip on Mandi Zila Parishad

The results of the Zila Parishad elections in Mandi district have once again highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growing political dominance in the region while dealing a fresh blow to the Congress. Although the elections were not fought on official party symbols, candidates officially backed by the BJP secured an emphatic victory, winning 25 of the district’s 36 Zila Parishad seats.

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According to the results, Congress-supported candidates managed to win only five seats, while CPM-backed candidates secured two seats. The remaining four seats were won by Independent candidates. The outcome has further consolidated the BJP’s position in Mandi, a district that has increasingly emerged as one of the party’s strongest political bastions in Himachal Pradesh.

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BJP-backed candidates registered victories in Nagwain, Syog, Kataula, Thachi, Lower Karsog, Sarahan, Dehar, Kot Balh, Behal, Kot Gopalpur, Sadhana, Kotli, Sari, Nvahi, Sohar, Batheri, Khilra, Majhothi, Basa, Rod, Baryogi, Churag, Nergharwasada, Savi and Naun wards. Congress-supported candidates won from Salapar, Lower Rewalsar, Thauna, Tihra and Mahadev wards, while CPM-backed candidates emerged victorious from Bhadyada and Kufri wards.

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The latest results add to the Congress party’s recent electoral struggles in Mandi. The party had earlier suffered a disappointing performance in the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections, winning just one of the 14 wards despite extensive campaigning by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The trend is consistent with the 2022 Assembly elections, in which the BJP won nine of Mandi district’s 10 Assembly constituencies. The Zila Parishad results have further strengthened the BJP’s hold over the district while raising serious concerns for the Congress ahead of future electoral contests.