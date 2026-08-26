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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Shah Nehar security breached, concrete barricade demolished

Himachal: Shah Nehar security breached, concrete barricade demolished

Wall erected on High Court directions to block illegal route allegedly used by mining mafia; police register FIR

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:46 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A concrete wall-cum-barricade erected two weeks ago by Shah Nehar Project authorities in Fatehpur was demolished by unidentified persons.
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In a serious breach of security arrangements at the Shah Nehar Irrigation Project, unidentified persons allegedly demolished a concrete wall erected by project authorities at RD 5870 in Riyali gram panchayat of Fatehpur subdivision in Kangra district and reopened the passage.

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The incident came to light on Tuesday, following which the Fatehpur police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Engineer of the Shah Nehar Project. The accused have been booked for damaging government property, and an investigation has been initiated. The concrete wall had been constructed by the project authorities around two weeks ago following directions of the state High Court to explore the feasibility of blocking road connectivity at the site. The passage had allegedly been used for a long time for illegal mining activities and transportation of illegally extracted minerals from the Beas.

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The movement of heavily loaded vehicles carrying mined material through the route had raised concerns over the safety of the Shah Nehar, a major irrigation project. Project authorities had reportedly blocked the passage several times in the past, but it was repeatedly reopened, allegedly by members of the mining mafia.

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Officials suspect that heavy machinery was used to demolish the newly constructed barricade, as the concrete structure was strong and could not have been pulled down manually with ordinary tools. The possibility of a JCB or similar machinery being used is being examined as part of the investigation.

Vipon Luna, Executive Engineer, Shah Nehar Project, said the HC, in a civil writ petition, had directed the authorities to explore the feasibility of blocking road connectivity at the site. Accordingly, a concrete wall-cum-barricade had been erected about two weeks ago, but it was demolished by unidentified persons on Tuesday.

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