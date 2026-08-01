Himachal: Shahpur Government College gets nod for 3 professional courses

Government College at Shahpur in Kangra district is set to introduce three professional programmes — Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) — from the 2026-27 academic session. The state government has approved the courses under the Self-Financing Scheme, a decision that the college faculty, staff and students have welcomed with enthusiasm.

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The addition of these programmes is expected to provide greater access to career-oriented higher education for students from Shahpur and adjoining areas, reducing the need to move to bigger towns.

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Principal of the college Vishavjeet Singh said that the course approval was a big achievement for the institution. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania for their support in strengthening higher education in the region.

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The principal acknowledged Pathania’s persistent efforts in securing approval for the new courses. He said that the introduction of BCA, BBA and PGDCA would equip students with industry-relevant skills, enhance their employment prospects and further reinforce the standing of Government College, Shahpur, as a leading centre of quality higher education in the region.