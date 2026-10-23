Himachal: Shillai says ‘I do’ to simple weddings, ‘no’ to extravagance

Representatives of 52 villages under the Shillai ‘khat’ have unanimously adopted 17 resolutions to curb extravagant spending during weddings, ease the financial burden on families and preserve traditional customs. The decisions were taken at a meeting held at the common courtyard of Mata Thari in Shillai village on Wednesday, chaired by Dinesh Tomar, ‘jeldar’ of the 52 villages. ‘Numberdars’, ‘dhimadars’ and other prominent community members participated in the deliberations, and all 17 resolutions were adopted unanimously. The meeting decided to impose a complete ban on dowry, allowing only traditional customary offerings known as ‘sobo-paito’. The number of people accompanying a wedding procession will be capped at 100, while only 20 to 25 people will be allowed to participate in the wood-cutting ritual.

The traditional practice of Mash Khana, under which the bride’s and groom’s families host meals, will also be discontinued. The consumption of liquor during wedding processions will be prohibited, along with other intoxicating substances. The resolutions also seek to limit bridal jewellery to five categories, regulate gifts of clothes and footwear, and end the practice of paying people to dance at weddings.

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Expenditure on tents and DJ arrangements will also be restricted, with DJs permitted for only two days during wedding celebrations.

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The traditional Nevda ceremony will continue, with its customary contribution fixed at Rs 10, while the amount for Mama Ka Dhang has been set at Rs 501. The norms will apply to weddings held both within and outside the Shillai area. Festival dates for the region will also be decided at Shillai and observed uniformly across the ‘khat’. A penalty of Rs 52,000, along with a community feast for the entire ‘khat’, has been prescribed for violations of the resolutions.

Tomar said the initiative aimed to curb unnecessary expenditure and reduce social pressure on families.

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“The decisions have been taken unanimously with the consent of representatives from all 52 villages. Our aim is to promote simple marriages, reduce the financial burden on families and preserve our traditional customs,” he said. The initiative seeks to make weddings more affordable, particularly for economically weaker and middle-income families, while promoting simplicity.