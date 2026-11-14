Himachal shivers, more wet weather ahead

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and light rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday brought down temperatures by a few notches, following a yellow weather warning issued by the State Meteorological Centre.

Light snowfall began in the higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti on Friday morning and continued for several hours. In view of the weather conditions, the district administration suspended vehicular movement towards Rohtang Pass for tourist safety. Shinkula and Baralacha passes were also closed to tourists.

Light rainfall was reported in Shimla, Kalpa, Bhuntar and several other parts of the state. The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rain and snowfall in the higher hills on November 14, with precipitation likely across the state on November 15. Dry weather is expected to prevail from November 16 to 19.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C over the next 24 hours before rising by 2°C to 3°C in the following days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to increase by 2°C to 3°C.

Advertisement

Among the major towns, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18°C, Dharamshala 23°C, Manali 14.8°C, Solan 24.7°C and Nahan 24.3°C. Kangra recorded 26.9°C, while Bilaspur registered 27°C.

Una recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 30.6°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti registered the lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.4°C.