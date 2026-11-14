Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal shivers, more wet weather ahead

Himachal shivers, more wet weather ahead

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists take a stroll at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and light rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday brought down temperatures by a few notches, following a yellow weather warning issued by the State Meteorological Centre.

Light snowfall began in the higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti on Friday morning and continued for several hours. In view of the weather conditions, the district administration suspended vehicular movement towards Rohtang Pass for tourist safety. Shinkula and Baralacha passes were also closed to tourists.

Light rainfall was reported in Shimla, Kalpa, Bhuntar and several other parts of the state. The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rain and snowfall in the higher hills on November 14, with precipitation likely across the state on November 15. Dry weather is expected to prevail from November 16 to 19.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C over the next 24 hours before rising by 2°C to 3°C in the following days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to increase by 2°C to 3°C.

Advertisement

Among the major towns, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18°C, Dharamshala 23°C, Manali 14.8°C, Solan 24.7°C and Nahan 24.3°C. Kangra recorded 26.9°C, while Bilaspur registered 27°C.

Una recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 30.6°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti registered the lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.4°C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts