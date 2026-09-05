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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal shocker: Newborn's severed body parts found at village in Chamba; probe on

Himachal shocker: Newborn's severed body parts found at village in Chamba; probe on

Police are questioning local residents and ASHA workers have been asked to provide record of pregnant women and recent deliveries

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba (Himachal), Updated At : 10:42 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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In a shocking incident, a newborn’s severed body parts were found at separate locations at Tikrigarh village of Churah subdivision in Chamba district.

A truck driver first spotted the infant's severed head lying on the roadside on Friday while driving down the village and called the local panchayat officials who then informed the police.

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The newborn’s head was found on the roadside, while other body parts were found a short distance away. A police team from Nakrod police post rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the spot.

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The remains have been sent to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Chamba, for a post-mortem and forensic examination. Chamba SP Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed that the body had been sent for examination to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death.

The police have launched efforts to establish the identity of the newborn and determine how the remains reached the spot. Investigators are questioning local residents. ASHA workers in the area have been asked to provide records of pregnant women and recent deliveries. Police suspect that the body could have been mutilated by some wild animals.

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Saklani said the cause of death and the circumstances under which the newborn’s body was found would be established only after a thorough investigation, adding that a case had been registered under relevant laws and the investigation was under way.

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