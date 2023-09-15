Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 15

In a tormenting incident, a 21-year-old woman was brutally manhandled, her face blackened and hair forcibly cut by her in-laws in a village in Bhoranj subdivision of the district.

The police sprung into action today after the video of the incident went viral on social media and registered an FIR against five persons of the family of her in-laws, who were later arrested.

Sources revealed that the incident was of August 31 and was never reported to the police. It is learnt that victim’s in-laws suspected her of having extra marital affair and thus humiliated her in public. Some reports also suggested that family members also accused her of repeated disappearance from house.

The video that was circulated on social media revealed the brutality of the in-laws in the presence of villagers. Unfortunately, the bystanders did not intervene to stop the atrocity and instead kept recording video of the ordeal on the mobile phones. Some people could also be heard supporting her in-laws in their vicious conduct.

Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma said action was initiated against the in-laws of victim and an FIR was registered under various sections of IPC. She added that five persons were arrested in the case and further investigation was initiated. She said that police acted upon the video and traced the victim and recorded her statement.

Although police have arrested all accused, the incident is expected to create a political controversy in the ensuing monsoon session of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha scheduled to start on Monday.

#Hamirpur #Social Media