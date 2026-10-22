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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Shortage of bitumen slows road tarring, CM Sukhu writes to Centre

Himachal: Shortage of bitumen slows road tarring, CM Sukhu writes to Centre

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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A shortage of bitumen has slowed road tarring work across Himachal Pradesh, prompting the state government to approach the Centre and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for adequate supplies before the onset of winter.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging him to ensure sufficient bitumen supplies to the state. Singh said he would also take up the matter with the Union minister.

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He said the Centre supplies bitumen to IOC, which distributes the material according to its supply arrangements and distribution policy. The state government would approach the company to ensure that Himachal received adequate supplies to prevent further delays in road construction and maintenance work.

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Tarring work is underway in several parts of the state, but irregular supplies have affected its pace, leaving contractors and the PWD struggling to procure the required quantities.

“We will take up the matter with the Indian Oil Corporation to ensure supplies earmarked for Himachal. I will also raise the issue with the Union Petroleum Minister shortly,” Singh said.

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The shortage has raised concerns over the completion of road tarring in high-altitude areas, where the working window is limited. Falling temperatures, rain and snowfall make such work difficult during winter, potentially delaying projects until weather conditions improve.

Areas such as Ani in Kullu district, Bharmour in Chamba and parts of Shimla district are particularly vulnerable to delays because of their high-altitude locations and harsh winter conditions.

Keeping these constraints in view, the state government has directed the PWD to prioritise road tarring in high-altitude areas and complete as much work as possible before weather conditions deteriorate. Ensuring timely bitumen supplies will be crucial to maintaining the pace of road works and improving connectivity in remote areas before winter sets in.

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