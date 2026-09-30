Himachal: Snow, rainfall damage apple crop in Kinnaur

Traditional crops, including ogla and phapra, which were nearing harvest, have also suffered damage. Officials from the Revenue, Horticulture and Agriculture departments visited the panchayat to assess the losses, Kumari said.

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She described the snowfall as unusually early, noting that the region generally receives snowfall only towards late October. The higher reaches of Kinnaur have been witnessing snowfall since September 26, while rain has lashed lower areas of the district under the influence of an active western disturbance.