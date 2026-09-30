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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Snow, rainfall damage apple crop in Kinnaur

Himachal: Snow, rainfall damage apple crop in Kinnaur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A damaged tree in Kinnaur.
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Untimely snowfall and heavy rain over the past two-three days have damaged apple and other crops in Kalpa block of Kinnaur district, with Rakchham gram panchayat reporting significant losses. Several apple-laden trees have been uprooted, while others have lost branches under the impact of unexpected snowfall and rainfall, said panchayat pradhan Sunila Kumari.

Traditional crops, including ogla and phapra, which were nearing harvest, have also suffered damage. Officials from the Revenue, Horticulture and Agriculture departments visited the panchayat to assess the losses, Kumari said.

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She described the snowfall as unusually early, noting that the region generally receives snowfall only towards late October. The higher reaches of Kinnaur have been witnessing snowfall since September 26, while rain has lashed lower areas of the district under the influence of an active western disturbance.

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