Himachal: Social audit exposes gaps in Shimla schools

A social audit of schools in Shimla district has revealed significant deficiencies in infrastructure, basic amenities, governance and the quality of education, raising questions over the learning environment being provided to children.

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As many as 444 of the district’s 2,068 schools, nearly 20 per cent, were surveyed by a Himachal Pradesh University audit team comprising Prof Randhir Ranta and Prof Devender Kumar. The findings were presented at a public hearing at Theog.

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Principal Investigator Ranta said the audit had brought to light several challenges affecting the quality of school education. “This report points to numerous challenges and gaps in the school education system. The performance of Shimla schools falls short of the quality standards guaranteed under the Right to Education Act,” he said.

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Infrastructure emerged as a major concern. Nearly 47 per cent of the surveyed schools lack adequate classroom space as well as sufficient rooms for teaching and non-teaching staff, affecting both academic activities and administration. Around 78 per cent have inadequate or only partial furniture, leaving many students without proper seating arrangements.

Safety concerns were equally stark. More than 43 per cent of schools do not have boundary walls or fencing, exposing students to potential risks. Nearly 79 per cent are also located in areas without motorable road connectivity, forcing children to walk long distances and creating additional difficulties for students with disabilities.

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Basic amenities remain a major challenge. Clean drinking water is unavailable in 81 per cent of the surveyed schools. Around 23 per cent lack functional toilets for girls, while menstrual hygiene management remains inadequate. More than 13 per cent of schools do not provide sanitary pads to adolescent girls.

The audit also found inadequate facilities for children with special needs, pointing to gaps in inclusive education. Library infrastructure was deficient in over 26 per cent of schools. Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the shortcomings identified in the social audit would be addressed at the earliest.