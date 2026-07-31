Himachal: Solan MC, school, Kasauli SDM office receive bomb threat, declared hoax

Solan police were on their toes on Friday after a bomb threat was received via email by the Municipal Corporation (MC) office in Solan, a residential school, and the SDM office in Kasauli.

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The threatening email, sent at 9.22 am, was brought to the notice of Solan police by the Solan Municipal Commissioner at 10.24 am.

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While the threat was initially suspected to be a hoax, as a precautionary measure, employees were evacuated from the MC office.

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According to the email, the MC office was allegedly targeted for an explosion at 2.11 pm, while the residential school was threatened with a blast at 1.11 pm.

Confirming the development, SP Solan Sai Dattatreya said the premises were evacuated and searched, and a bomb disposal squad was also requisitioned as part of the security response.