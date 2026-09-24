Himachal: Soon, tourists may have to pay waste management fee

Tourists visiting popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh may soon have to pay a fee for waste management, with the new Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, empowering local authorities to levy such a charge at places witnessing high tourist footfall.

The fee will be imposed by the local authorities of respective tourist destinations in consultation with stakeholder departments. However, the government is yet to decide when the provision will be implemented and how much tourists will have to pay.

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The provision assumes significance in Himachal Pradesh, where major tourist destinations such as Shimla and Manali face a sharp increase in waste generation during the peak tourist season. At present, Manali levies a green tax on vehicles registered outside the state. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has also passed proposals on several occasions to impose a Green Tax on tourists, but the resolutions are yet to receive the state government’s approval.

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Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Sushil Kumar Singla (IFS) shared details of the new provisions at a press conference here today.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, came into force on April 1, replacing the rules notified in 2016. The new framework covers urban and rural areas, besides commercial, institutional and government establishments.

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Singla said user charges for solid waste management would also be levied in rural areas. Gram panchayats would have to incorporate provisions for the collection of such charges in their bylaws. They would also be responsible for ensuring door-to-door collection, source segregation, proper handling and scientific processing of waste generated by rural households, shops, institutions and other establishments.

Rural households have been encouraged to segregate wet and dry waste at source and adopt appropriate methods for processing biodegradable waste, including home composting wherever feasible.

The rules also lay emphasis on preventing open dumping and burning of waste in villages, along roadsides, drains, water bodies and other public places. Singla said the state had urged the Centre to provide additional funds for strengthening solid waste management infrastructure in rural areas.

The Education Department and students have also been roped in for implementation at the household level. The department is integrating theoretical and practical solid waste management modules into the curriculum, while students will be trained as “Household Supervisors” to encourage their families to practise complete waste segregation at home.

The state government has constituted state-level and district-level implementation committees to oversee and enforce the new rules across Himachal Pradesh.