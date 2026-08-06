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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: South African tourist dies in Parbati valley

Himachal: South African tourist dies in Parbati valley

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Kullu, Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A South African tourist died while visiting the Parbati valley in Kullu district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Daniel Johannes Rosso, a resident of South Africa.

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According to the police, local residents rushed Rosso to the Community Health Centre at Jari after his health suddenly deteriorated. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The Manikaran police were informed immediately and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the tourist may have suffered a cardiac arrest, though the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem examination.

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Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal said the matter had been registered and a detailed inquiry was underway. The body has been sent to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for post-mortem. Police said Rosso was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. The South African Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about the incident. Police have also contacted the deceased’s family members in South Africa.

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