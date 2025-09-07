DT
PT
Himachal Speaker visits disaster-affected villages in Bhattiyat segment

Himachal Speaker visits disaster-affected villages in Bhattiyat segment

Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania visits disaster-affected villages in the Bhatiyat constituency on Saturday.
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday visited disaster-affected villages, including Mel, Chuhan, Taragarh, Tain and Samleu, in the Bhatiyat constituency to take stock of the situation.

He met with the affected families and assured them of all possible support from the state government. He also provided an immediate relief amount of Rs 1.20 lakh to the disaster-hit families.

The Speaker said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was monitoring the situation and the relief and rehabilitation work to ensure quick assistance to the affected people.

He added that the state government was standing firmly with the affected families and had directed the district administration to work vigilantly for their convenience. He instructed officials to prioritise the distribution of relief material, restoration of roads, drinking water, power, communication services and healthcare facilities.

Pathania said that the government was committed to delivering help directly on their doorsteps. At a public meeting in Samleu gram panchayat, he resolved several local issues and directed the NHPC management and the government departments concerned to restore electricity in Lower Samleu, initiate flood control measures and improve drainage in the main market area.

