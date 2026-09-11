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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal stares at one of its lowest apple crops

Himachal stares at one of its lowest apple crops

Less than 80 lakh boxes marketed so far, against 1.46 crore last year

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness one of its lowest apple productions this year. More than half of the apple season is over, but less than one crore boxes have been marketed so far. Till September 9, only 79.66 lakh boxes had been marketed within and outside the state, against 1.46 crore boxes during the corresponding period last year.

“Apple arrivals are around 45 per cent lower than last year,” said an official of the Department of Horticulture.

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The gap is unlikely to narrow significantly as growers say not much fruit is now left to be harvested. “Given the current scenario, the total production is unlikely to go beyond 1.25 crore boxes,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

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A large majority of growers have witnessed a sharp decline in production this year, mainly due to inclement weather during the flowering period. For them, the saving grace has been that the market has remained stable, with growers getting good prices. “The production loss is too huge to be covered even by good rates. Nevertheless, it’s good to see the market holding up and offering good prices for our produce,” said an apple grower.

Growers are generally getting between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per box this year, depending on quality. “This is the price we should normally get, not only when production is low. An average price of Rs 1,500-2,000 per box for good-quality apples is not sustainable. It is the price we used to get 15-20 years ago,” said Chauhan, adding that input and other costs had skyrocketed over the years.

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Having seen the market remain firm amid low production and supply this year, a grower said growers could secure better returns if they had greater control over the supply chain. “If we have the capacity to store apples and control the timing of sales, we can get good rates,” he said.

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