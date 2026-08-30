DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal starts mapping downstream regions vulnerable to flood disasters

Himachal starts mapping downstream regions vulnerable to flood disasters

article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ghepan lake in Lahaul-Spiti. File
Advertisement

Amidst escalating fear of a flood, the Himachal Government is undertaking the task of mapping potential downstream flood-affected areas through satellite and remote sensing so that the risk factor could be assessed and the communities could be alerted.

Advertisement

Efforts are on to strengthen early-warning systems, with the objective of translating monitoring and hazard information into actionable warnings for downstream communities. Some of the villages which could face threat from the Geepang Gath lake burst in Lahaul-Spiti include Sissu, Goshal and Tandi.

Advertisement

As per a risk assessment by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, Sissu village falls in the red zone, and the steep slope between the lake and the village in case of a lake burst could result in accelerated flow of water and debris.

Advertisement

The issue assumes significance following the Nepal catastrophe and escalating fear among villagers residing in low-lying areas about a potential flood from vulnerable glacial lakes.

The Geepang Gath, a rapidly expanding high glacial altitude lake, is located at 4,140m near Sissu in the Lahaul area. The lake has been declared highly vulnerable by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It derives its name from Lord Ghepan or Raja Ghepan, a highly revered deity believed to be the chief protector of the people of Lahaul valley. Having deep ties to local culture, belief and faith, it is a popular tourist attraction with its crystal-clear blue waters and floating icebergs.

Advertisement

“Changes in lake area and other indicators are being tracked to identify emerging risks. Earlier scientific work in Himachal indicated that Geepang Gath lake, also known as Ghepan lake, expanded from about 27 hectares in the 1970s to nearly 99 ha by 2019, demonstrating the need for continuous monitoring,” said Pushpendra Rana, Director (Environment) and Member Secretary, Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

The detailed downstream flood zonation of the Geepang Gath glacial lake has been initiated to identify the red, yellow and green zones in close proximity to the river. A total of 1,699 glaciers were mapped across all the Himalayan sub-basins in 2000, with the total number increasing to 1,709 in 2020.

Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh has been taking a number of measures to reduce this risk and ensure better preparedness. “Flood-level marking and community awareness are being undertaken in vulnerable downstream areas. This converts scientific hazard assessment into information that communities can understand and use for evacuation and preparedness,” emphasised Rana.

Thrust is being laid on training and preparedness. Regular training and capacity-building of disaster- management officials and field staff are being undertaken. Strengthening preparedness can help in assessing early warnings, which can facilitate rapid evacuation and response rather than remaining only technical information.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts