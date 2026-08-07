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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal state-level Independence Day function to be held in Barsar

Himachal state-level Independence Day function to be held in Barsar

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to preside over August 15 celebrations; government announces district-level chief guests

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:10 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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The state-level Independence Day celebrations in Himachal Pradesh will be held at Barsar in Hamirpur district on August 15, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over the function.

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The state government has also announced the dignitaries who will lead the Independence Day celebrations at the district level.

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Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will preside over the celebrations in Bilaspur, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will attend the function in Chamba.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil will preside over the programme in Solan, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar in Dharamshala (Kangra), Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan in Kullu, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Reckong Peo (Kinnaur), and Education Minister Rohit Thakur in Shimla.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh will preside over the celebrations in Una, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani in Nahan (Sirmaur), AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma in Mandi, and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur in Keylong (Lahaul and Spiti).

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Chief Secretary has directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure necessary arrangements for the celebrations in their respective districts.

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