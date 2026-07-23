Himachal steps up TB elimination efforts, Governor reviews progress

Governor Kavinder Gupta today reviewed the implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 at Lok Bhavan and directed the National Health Mission and the Health Department to strengthen public participation in Ayushman Arogya camps and intensify awareness campaigns to promote timely TB screening, particularly among high-risk groups.

Advertisement

Appreciating the state’s innovative initiatives, community participation and people-centric approach, the Governor said Himachal Pradesh was making significant progress towards achieving the goal of tuberculosis elimination ahead of the national target.

Advertisement

Officials informed the Governor that sustained efforts under the state’s tuberculosis (TB) control programme had reduced the number of reported TB cases from 15,455 in 2024 to 14,636 in 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing intervention strategies.

Advertisement

Briefing him about the 100-day ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0’, launched on March 24, 2026, officials said that 5,147 high-risk villages had been identified across the state under the campaign, with nearly half already covered through Ayushman Arogya camps. Around 1.85 lakh people from high-risk groups had been screened using AI-enabled handheld X-ray technology, enabling early detection and timely treatment.

They further stated that the TB-Free Gram Panchayat Initiative was making steady progress, with 1,052 gram panchayats declared TB-free in 2025, compared with 823 in 2024 and 731 in 2023. “Ayushman Arogya camps are providing doorstep healthcare services in high-risk villages and urban wards, offering free screening for TB, diabetes, hypertension and anaemia. Mobile health units are extending services to remote areas. The state now has 26 AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines and 119 NAAT diagnostic machines to support rapid diagnosis and treatment,” the officials said.

Advertisement

The Governor said that eliminating TB required a collective effort and could not be achieved by the Health Department alone. “Through coordinated efforts and active community participation, Himachal Pradesh will achieve the goal of becoming a TB-free state at the earliest,” he said.