icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: STF destroys 1.38 lakh opium plants in Mandi

Himachal: STF destroys 1.38 lakh opium plants in Mandi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on illegal cultivation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Himachal police on Thursday destroyed around 1.38 lakh opium plants spread across nearly four bighas of private land in Mandi district.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against those involved under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The action followed a tip-off about illicit opium cultivation in Silsulhari village under Katola sub-tehsil. Acting swiftly, the STF team conducted a raid and uprooted the entire crop.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the operation was part of the state’s intensified anti-drug campaign launched under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Advertisement

“The objective of such coordinated action is to curb illegal opium cultivation, strengthen law and order and prevent recurrence of such unlawful activities,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts