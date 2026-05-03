Himachal: STF destroys 1.38 lakh opium plants in Mandi

In a major crackdown on illegal cultivation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Himachal police on Thursday destroyed around 1.38 lakh opium plants spread across nearly four bighas of private land in Mandi district.

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A case has been registered against those involved under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The action followed a tip-off about illicit opium cultivation in Silsulhari village under Katola sub-tehsil. Acting swiftly, the STF team conducted a raid and uprooted the entire crop.

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A police spokesperson said the operation was part of the state’s intensified anti-drug campaign launched under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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“The objective of such coordinated action is to curb illegal opium cultivation, strengthen law and order and prevent recurrence of such unlawful activities,” the spokesperson said.