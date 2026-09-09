Himachal student carries Mandi’s goodwill to flood-hit Assam

When devastating floods hit parts of Assam, NSS volunteer Vanshika of Vallabh Government College (VGC), Mandi, decided to turn concern into action. What began as an individual initiative soon grew into a collective relief effort, with people from Mandi extending their support and contributing Rs 68,000 for flood-affected families.

Determined to ensure that the assistance reached those who needed it most, Vanshika travelled to Assam herself instead of merely sending the collected funds. During her two-day visit to flood-affected areas, she interacted with residents and assessed their immediate needs. Her experience on the ground revealed that many children had lost essential educational materials and were struggling to prepare for a return to school.

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Based on the needs she identified, relief materials were purchased and distributed directly among affected communities. The initiative provided 111 school bags, 222 notebooks, 111 sketch pens, pencils and other educational supplies to schoolchildren. In addition, 87 torches were distributed among people who required them.

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For Vanshika, the initiative was not simply about collecting funds but about ensuring that every contribution translated into meaningful assistance. Her decision to personally assess the situation helped make the relief effort more targeted and responsive to local needs.

VGC Mandi Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar congratulated Vanshika and the NSS team for their efforts. He said education extended beyond classrooms and that developing compassion, sensitivity and social responsibility among students was equally important.

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Vanshika credited her mother, Jyoti Suman, and NSS Programme Officer Dr Deepali Ashok for encouraging her and trusting her abilities. Their support, she said, gave her the confidence to take the initiative forward.

The effort was also appreciated by flood-affected residents and the local administration in Assam. Vanshika’s initiative demonstrates how an individual student, backed by community support, can create meaningful change even without the resources of a large organisation. Her journey reflects the core spirit of NSS — “Not Me But You” — and shows how compassion, courage and collective generosity can turn a small idea into effective action.