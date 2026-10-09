Himachal student speaks at WTO’s Geneva Public Forum

Akshat Sharma, a student of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government Degree College, addressed a session at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva during the Geneva Public Forum recently.

Akshat joined his international cohort as a speaker on a dedicated panel titled ‘It’s Giving Services: Youth for Accelerating Growth.’

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Speaking to The Tribune, Akshat said he highlighted how technology and digital access can bridge gaps in resource-constrained regions and support youth participation in the services economy, drawing directly from his grassroots educational work in Himachal.

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He said that during the week-long event, he had the opportunity to meet WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and several Deputy Director-Generals. The event also covered issues related to artificial intelligence (AI), the environment and challenges facing developing economies. Additionally, the Young Trade Leaders met their respective national delegations, including representatives of India’s Permanent Mission to the WTO.

Akshat, who is also the founder of Brevon Education, was a member of the high-level panel ‘Back to the Future: Lessons from the Uruguay Round,’ marking the 40th anniversary of the negotiations that led to the creation of the WTO.