Himachal suffers Rs 3,232-crore monsoon loss

State braces for another spell of rain from October 6; 385 lives lost during monsoon, 156 in natural disasters

Himachal Pradesh suffered a total loss of Rs 3,231.87 crore due to torrential rains during the monsoon season this year, less than the Rs 4,881-crore loss suffered by the state last year.

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According to the Department of Revenue, the Public Works Department was the worst hit during the monsoon, suffering a massive loss of Rs 2,744.67 crore. The Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered a loss of Rs 393.96 crore, while the Power Department reported losses of Rs 21.5 crore. The horticulture and agriculture sectors suffered losses of Rs 9.19 crore and Rs 1.42 crore, respectively.

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As many as 385 persons lost their lives in the state during the season. Of these, 229 deaths occurred in road accidents, while 156 were caused by natural disasters such as flash floods and landslides. Around 153 houses were also completely damaged across the state due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the state is set to witness another spell of rain from October 6, for which yellow alerts have been issued. According to the State Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely at isolated places across the state till October 10.

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During this period, minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 5°C.

Weather remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with most places witnessing a bright, sunny day. Minimum temperatures were 2°C to 3°C above normal, ranging between 4°C and 23°C. Maximum temperatures were also 2°C to 4°C above normal, ranging between 19°C and 34°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9°C, while prominent hill stations Dharamsala and Manali recorded 28°C and 25.2°C, respectively. Solan recorded 27.4°C, Kangra 31.5°C, Mandi and Sundernagar 31.4°C each, Bhuntar 32.4°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Kalpa 24.6°C, Nahan 30.7°C and Kufri 19°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.8°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.4°C, recorded in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti.